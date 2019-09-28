CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019: The online application process for 182 Clerk, Auditor and Accountant posts is all set to close through the official website today, September 28, 2019. Candidates must check the details of the application procedure given below.

CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019: Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India New Delhi had issued a notification for the recruitment of fresh candidates to the Group C posts on its official website as well as employment news. The advertisement was released for filling up the vacancies of Auditor, Accountant and Clerk against Sports Quota in the department of Indian Audit and Accounts. Candidates who wish to apply to the posts but have not yet submitted must note that today is the last date for submission of the applications.

According to the notification released by the authority, the application process closing date is September 28, 2019. Candidates are advised to submit their applications in the prescribed format. Reportedly, there are 182 vacancies against the posts of Clerk, Auditor and Accountant. Candidates are advised to check the notification before filling the application form.

CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

There are in total 182 vacancies against the above-mentioned posts. For Clerical posts, 120 vacancies are for male candidates while 14 are reserved for female candidates. For Auditor/Accountant positions, there are 43 male posts and 5 female posts.

CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019: Eligibility Criteria for Clerk, Auditor, Accountant Posts

Educational Qualification

For Auditor/Accountant posts, candidates must have a Graduation degree from a recognised university or institute.

For Clerk vacancies, candidates must have passed Class 12th or Intermediate examination from a recognised Board under the Central or State government.

Sports quota Qualification Details:

All sportspersons who have represented the State or Country in National or International level are eligible to apply for the posts. Those who have participated in All India Inter-University Tournaments are also eligible to apply.

CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019 Age Limit:

Candidates must note that the minimum age limit for applying to the posts is 18 and the maximum age limit is 27 years as on the last date for submission of the applications.

To apply, candidates must go through the notification and apply in the prescribed format. They must send the applications to the to the concerned Nodal Office address by September 28, 2019.

