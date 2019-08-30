CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019: The Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has invited applications for different posts of Group C such as Auditor, Accountant, and Clerk. Interested candidates can apply for the posts in a defined format. For more details, see below.

Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, New Delhi has released a notification inviting applications for Group C posts such as Clerk, Auditor, and Accountant against the sports quota in Indian Audit and Accounts Department. Applications are invited from the Sportspersons of Cricket, Hockey, Badminton, Football and Table Tennis.

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can apply in the prescribed format within 30 days (till September 28, 2019) from the date of publication of the notification. There are 182 posts for which the recruitment notice has been released and they are divided into different posts categories.

Clerk:

Male– 120 Posts

Female– 14 Posts

Auditor/Accountant:

Male– 43 Posts

Female– 5 Posts

The educational and sports qualification required to apply for the posts are:

Educational Qualification:

Auditor/Accountant– Graduation

Clerk– 12th Passed

Sports Qualification:

Sportspersons who have represented a state or the country at National or International competitions (Senior/Junior category).

Sportspersons who have represented their University in All India Inter-University Tournaments which are conducted by the Inter-University Sports Board.

Age Limit:

The age limit to apply for any of the posts is between 18 to 27 years. For more information, candidates can read out the full notification released by the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

How to apply for CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019?

The candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can apply in the prescribed format and send the application attached with the essential documents required to the address- Nodal Office within 30 days from the date of publication of the notification i.e. before 28 September.

