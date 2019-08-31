CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019: CAG Delhi has taken out bumper recruitment for the posts of Group C, Auditor, and clerk. Players associated with cricket, football, hockey, badminton and table tennis can apply to these posts by visiting the official website of CAG www.cag.gov.in.

CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019: Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India New Delhi in its recent recruitment drive has released the notification for the recruitment of Group C posts such as Auditor, Accountant, and Clerk against Sports Quota in Indian Audit and Accounts Department.

Candidates those who had a sports background and those who are associated with cricket, hockey, badminton and table tennis can apply to these posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for various posts by visiting the official website of CAG www.cag.gov.in.

The online application process to these posts have started and the last date to apply for the posts is September 28, 2019. Under this recruitment drive, 134 posts of clerk and 48 posts of auditor, accountant, in total, 182 posts are released.

Steps to apply for CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019

Step 1: Candidates interested in applying for various positions, can visit the official website of Delhi cag.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link for CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019 appearing

Step 3: Candidates would be redirected to a new page as soon as the link is clicked.

Step 4: Fill all the information requested on the new page,

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: The registration process will be completed for further requirements.

Step 7: Candidates can send their applications through post along with all the academic and necessary documents to the CAG’s nodal office address.

CAG Delhi Recruitment 2019: Vacancy Details

Total Posts notified is 182

For the post of Clerk:

Male – 120 Posts

Female – 14 Posts

For the post of Auditor/Accountant:

Male – 43 Posts

Female – 5 Posts

