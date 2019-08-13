ICAI CA Result 2019 @ icai.org: The CA Results 2019 is expected to be announced by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Tuesday or Wednesday. The Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India will release the results on its official website icai.org.

ICAI CA Result 2019 @ icai.org: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will announce CA Result 2019 by Tuesday or Wednesday. The ICAI CA foundation result 2019 will be released by the Institute Of Chartered Accountants Of India on its official website icai.org. The ICAI had conducted the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (old course and new course) and foundation examination in the month of May-June 2019.

Students who had appeared for the examination can check their CA Result 2019, CA Foundation Result 2019 on the official website, icai.nic.in. Alternatively, there other websites also through which the results can be ascertained are caresults.icai.org and icaiexam.icai.org.

ICAI CA Result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CA Final Result 2019, CA Result 2019

Step 3: Enter your registration number or PIN number along with the roll number

Step 4: Submit all the details while filling a form

Step 5: Download your ICAI Result 2019. Keep a print out of the result

ICAI Result 2019: How to check CA Final Result 2019, CA Foundation Result 2019 via SMS:

i) To check CA Final Result 2019

ICAI CA Result 2019: Check result through SMS

Final Examination (Old Course)

CAFNLOLD (space) XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFNLOLD 000128

Final Examination (New Course)

CAFNLNEW (space)XXXXXX (Where XXXXXX is the six digit Final examination roll number of the

candidate), e.g. CAFNLNEW 000128

ii) To check CA Foundation Examination result 2019:-

CAFND (Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six digit Foundation Examination roll number of the candidate), e.g. CAFND 000171 and send the message to: 58888 – for all mobile services

A statutory body which was established by an Act of Parliament, viz. The Chartered Accountants Act, in the year 1949 (Act No.XXXVIII of 1949). The main aim of the statutory body is to regulate the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country.

