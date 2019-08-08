Calcutta High Court Vacancy 2019 is out with its notification for the interview round for stenographer

Calcutta High Court Vacancy 2019: Calcutta High Court has released a notification regarding recruitment for the post of English Stenographer in the city sessions court, Calcutta. The notification was released on August 8, 2019. This notification is for the candidates who have cleared the examination which was held on May 29.

This notification is for the shortlisted candidate that there will be an Interview/ Personality test that will be held on August 19, 20 and 21. The candidates have to bring along the original admit card of written examination. Candidates have to report at the office of City sessions court, Calcutta by 12 noon.

It is mandatory to report in Interview/ Personality test. The candidates have to bring along a recent passport size photo along with original admit card.

Steps to download the notice:

Step 1: Click on the official website of Calcutta High Court www.calcuttahighcourt.gov.in

Step 2: In the latest notices section, you will find the notice regarding the vacancy of English Stenographer and the list of selected candidates.

Step 3: Click on the notice

Step 4: Download the pdf and read the notification carefully and check the list of shortlisted candidates and look for your name in it.

There is also a notification regarding the list of candidates who have been selected for Interview round. There are a total of 24 people who are shortlisted for the interview round. The interview will start from 1 pm onwards and candidates have to report at 12 noon.

High Court of Calcutta is the oldest High court in India. It was established on July 1, 1862. The seat of High Court is Kolkata, capital of West Bengal.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App