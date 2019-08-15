Calcutta University 3rd semester Result 2019: The University of Calcutta has announced the BA, B.Sc and B.Com results of the 3rd-semester examination on the official website - caluniv.ac.in. Students can follow the steps to check the CU result 2019 in this article below.

Calcutta University 3rd semester result 2019: The 3rd-semester examination results of Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) and Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) courses have been released by the University of Calcutta on the CU official websites www.caluniv.ac.in and wbresults.nic.in. All the students who have written in the examination can check their respective result by visiting the official website of the University.

How to check the result online?

Students need to visit the official website of the University as mentioned above – www.caluniv.ac.in and wbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

On clicking, students will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the roll number and click on view result

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result sheet and take a print out for reference if required

The students must note that the 3rd-semester result is now available on the official websites mentioned above. The varsity had conducted the 3rd-semester examination for BA, B.Sc, and B.Com students in the month of June. The results have been declared for undergraduate programmes. Students will have to keep their admit cards handy to avail or access the Calcutta University semester results The University will issue the original mark sheets soon. Students need to visit the varsity to collect their maeksheets from their administrative office.

For more information regarding the results or courses or upcoming examination at Calcutta University students can visit the official website.

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of Calcutta University

