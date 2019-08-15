Calcutta University BA, B.Sc, and B.Com Part III General result 2019 has been released by the University. Candidate those who had appeared in the B.A, B.Sc, and B.Com Part III examination of Calcutta University can visit the official website of the university caluniv.ac.in - to check and download their result.

Calcutta University BA, B.Sc, and B.Com result 2019: University of Calcutta (CU) has released the result of the bachelor courses like B.A., B.Sc, and B.Com Part III (General) examination on its official website, candidates those who had appeared in the B.A, B.Sc, and B.Com Part III examination of Calcutta University can visit the official website of the university caluniv.ac.in – to check and download their result.

Calcutta University has also released the undergraduate degree results on West Bengal result website,

wbresults.nic.in.

Candidates must enter their roll number correctly in order to check the results,

Steps to check Calcutta University B.A., B.Sc, and B.Com results 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of CU— caluniv.ac.in

step 2: On the homepage click on the link which reads “B.A., B.Sc, and B.Com results

Step 3: Candidates will then redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your roll number correctly

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your Calcutta University result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the result and take a printout for the same for future reference.

Also, the results of BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Part III (Hons/ Major) examinations were released on June 26, 2019. Calcutta University is among the oldest institutions in the country which was established by East India Company. The jurisdiction of the University is, at present, limited to the confines of a few districts of West Bengal.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App