Calcutta University BA/B.Sc semester 2 results: The University of Calcutta has released the results of BA and B.Sc second semester examinations on the official website of the varsity - wbresults.nic.in.

Calcutta University BA/B.Sc semester 2 results: The University of Calcutta or CU has released the results BA 2nd semester and B.Sc second semester examination results on its official website – wbresults.nic.in today, Friday, August 30, 2019. Those who have written in the examination conducted by the varsity check the result by following the steps given below.

How to check the Calcutta University BA/B.Sc semester 2 results?

Visit the official website of the varsity University of Calcutta – http://wbresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result link, “B.A./B.Sc. Semester-II (Honours/General/Major) Examination, 2019 (Under CBSC)”

On clicking, students will be taken to a new window

Here, enter your Roll Number and click on the submit button

On submitting, the BA, or B.Sc Second semester results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Click on the image given below to download the Calcutta University BA/B.Sc semester 2 results:

The varsity has also released a notice which says that the Results of B.A./B.Sc. Semester-II (Honours/General/Major) Examination, 2019 (Under CBSC) have been published on the official website just to provide immediate information to the students who had appeared in the examination. However, the original marks sheets will be issued to the students soon. Hence, the online result can not be treated as original Mark Sheets.

Earlier on August 14, 2019, the varsity had declared the B.A./B.Sc. Part-III (General) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System.) Results on the official website at 03:30 PM. Those who are not satisfied with their results can apply for recheck or revaluation of the results. For more information, candidates can contact the concerned authority in the varsity.

