Calcutta University: The results of the BA, BSc first semester examination has been by the Calcutta University on its official website- - wbresults.nic.in. Candidates can follow the steps to check the results on the official website or click on the direct links given below.

Calcutta University BA, B.Sc Results 2019: The University of Calcutta has released the results of Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) first semester Honours or General examinations on its official website today, February 21. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination and wereeagerly waiting for their results can check the results and their scores on the official website. Candidates need to log into wbresults.nic.in and follow the instructions to download the result given below.

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of Calcutta University and check the first semester examination scores: Calcutta University BA, B.Sc Results 2019:

Candidates can check the following steps to download the Calcutta University BA, BSc semester-I results: Calcutta University BA, B.Sc Results 2019

1. Candidates need to visit the official website of the varsity i.e.- wbresults.nic.in

2. Search for the link that reads,’BA/ B Sc semester-I (Honours, General) examination, 2018′ and Click on the same

3. Candidates will be directed to the next page

4. Here, enter the roll number in the space provided and click on the “Submit” button

5. The Calcutta University semester result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

6. Download the result and take print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Click on the following links to get the results:

B.A / B.Sc Semester – I ( Honours, General, Honours) Examination 2018

B.A./B.Sc.Part-I (Honours,General) Examination 2018

