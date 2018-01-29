On Monday, Education Minister of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee has called off a meeting with vice chancellor and higher education authorities after a downfall in result of BA, BSc part 1 exam. The result was declared on Thursday which registered a sharp dip in result. In the BA Part 1 exam 2017, only 28,000 candidates among the total 64,000 and approximately 11,000 qualified out of 15,000 aspirants in BSc exam.

Education Minister of West Bengal Partha Chatterjee stated that he had been informed that the Part I results of the university were not up to expectations due to some change in rules. “I have called a meeting very soon, where the CU VC, Controller of Examinations and Higher Education department officials will also be present.”

on the question of awareness about change in norms, he added, “As the minister, it is not necessary that they (university) will apprise me before effecting any change of rule.” “But the Higher Education Department is also not aware of the changes.”

The official had attributed the fall in pass percentage to a change in certain rules which resulted in results of some candidates being incomplete.