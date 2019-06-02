Calcutta University BA LLB exam 2019. The online application form for BA LLB exam 2019 offered by the different law colleges affiliated to the Calcutta University has begun. Candidates who wish to apply for the BA LLB course can visit the official website of the Calcutta University.

Calcutta University BA LLB exam 2019: The University of Calcutta has begun the application process for the BA LLB programme offered at the different law colleges affiliated to the University. The entrance exam will be conducted for admission to 5 years BA LLB program in various law colleges in Calcutta.

The online Application process has started on June 1, 2019. Candidates who wish to apply for the BA LLB from various law colleges in Calcutta should have necessary documents must fill and submit the application form on time.

The online application forms will be available from 1 June 2019 to 19 June 2019 on the official website of Calcutta University caluniv.ac.in. Law aspirants interested in pursuing this course must note that application forms are not available at the University Sales Counter this year. There is a total of 1500 seats available for the admission in the BA LLB course, and the result will be based on the basis of performance in this law entrance exam.

Also, the candidates can submit the application fee online until June 20, 2019. According to the notification released by the university website, the entrance examination for the BA LLB course will be held on June 30, 2019. The admit card for the entrance exam will be available online from June 25-June 29, 2019. Students can download the admit card online.



Calcutta University BA LLB exam 2019: Steps to fill the Application form

Step 1: Click on the official website caluniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Online Portal under BA LLB Admission 2019

Step 3: Click for new registration in the new window

Step 4: Complete the registration procedure by entering the requisite details

Step 5: After completing the registration process candidates will be directed to the Calcutta University BA LLB application form

Step 6: Upload necessary documents and submit the application fee

Step 7: Submit and take a print out of the Calcutta University BA LLB application form

Candidates are advised to keep their recent testimonials, scanned photographs and signature while filling the online form. Also, Candidates should fill the details correctly as there will not be any scope for form correction.

