The CU result of BA / B.Sc (Honours / Major) Part 1, 2018, has been announced at wbresults.nic.in please note that the results are not available on caluniv.ac.in. The Calcutta University applicants who were eagerly waiting for their results can now check their respective results on the official website of the university. The applicant will have to further on fill all the required details on the official website to check the result, such as roll number, date of birth, etc @ wbresults.nic.in.

Earlier, the University of Calcutta, or formerly known as Calcutta University or CU, used to conduct theoretical exams for BA / B.Sc Part I Hons under 1+1+1 system.

B.Sc /BA Part I Hons under 1+1+1 system was conducted from May 30, 2018. Examination for B.Sc/ BA General paper under 1+1+1 system was held from June 8, 2018. The practical examination for B.Sc/ B.A part I Hons and Major were conducted between May 10, 2018, to 26, 2018.

How to download the CU Result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website wbresults .nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link which says CU Result 2018

Step 3: Enter the required details such as roll number, application number, etc

Step 4: Click on the submit button, it will take you to another window

Step 5: The result PDF will appear on the screen, check out your respective results

Step 6: For future references download the result and take a print out

The university declares their exam schedule for the May to June exams in the month of March.

