Calcutta University paper leak: Tenhipalam police on Wednesday arrested two college students in connection with the question paper leak of third semester BCom/ BBA degree examination last year. Police identified the two accused as Sushil CS and Vineeth K, who had leaked the question paper of the third semester on December 10 through Whatsapp, just a day before the commencement of the examination, due to which the exams were postponed by the authorities. The leaked paper is known to be of the General informatics subject.

On November 29, 2018, the authority announced the postponement of the same examination to be held on November 30, 2019 to December 2018. The delay occurred due to the University’s union election that was being held on that particular day. However, mistakenly the invigilators at a training college in Thrissur, opened the question paper bundle and distributed it among the students on November 30 and soon undertake the papers after realizing their mistake.

The accused took the photograph of the question paper using their mobile phone within a short period of time then immediately circulated it on the WhatsApp. This is a big crime under IPC section 406 for which the students involved have been arrested and shall be punished.

