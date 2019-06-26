Calcutta University has declared the result for the BA, BSc, and BCom results. Students who participated in the examination can check the result at wbresults.nic.in.

Calcutta University has declared the results for the BA/BSc(Honours/Major) Part 3 exam and BCom(Honours) online. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check their result on the official website, wbresults.nic.in.

The results for BA and BSc courses first year and second year has declared in May. The results for BCom part 1,2 examination were also released in May 2019.

Steps to check Calcutta University Part 3 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of West Bengal board, wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘B.A/B.Sc.Part III(Honours/Major)examination,2019(under 1+1+1 system) and ‘B.Com.Part-III (Honours) Examination,2019 (under 1+1+1 System.)’

Step 3: The students will be redirected to a new page. Enter required details like roll number to check Calcutta University Result.

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen of the candidates in the form of a pdf file.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates are advised to check their results with roll number. They are also suggested to keep a copy of their result till the official documents are declared by the University.

Calcutta University has conducted the online entrance examination for the post graduation courses. Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University Sonali Chakravarti said that Calcutta University will conduct the Post Graduation entrance exam online like the admission process. They have taken the decision because of transparency, modernisation and saving time. She also added that Calcutta University is trying to follow the path of discipline to strengthen the examination system.

