Calcutta University BA, BSc Part-2 results: The results for B.A. /B.Sc. Part-2 (Honours/General and Major) examination have been released by the Calcutta University. The candidates who had appeared for these examinations can check and download the results on the official website of Calcutta University at www.caluniv.ac.in. The results are also available at wbresults.nic.in, the official portal of West Bengal results. The candidates are advised to follow the instructions to successfully download the results for B.A. /B.Sc. Part-ll (Honours/General and Major) examination of Calcutta University.

Know about Calcutta University:

The Calcutta University is oldest of the modern universities in the country and was founded on January 24, 1857. The university in the first instance had adopted the pattern of the University of London but later modified its constitution.

Students who want to check their Calcutta University BA, BSc Part-2 results should follow steps given below:

Log on to the official website of Calcutta University at www.caluniv.ac.in On the homepage, you will find the result link that reads results for B.A. /B.Sc. Part-2 (Honours/General and Major) examination Click on the link Now you will be re-directed to a new page Click submit after entering your roll number and other required details Your result will be displayed on your screen Download, save and take a print out for future reference

