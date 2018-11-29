Calcutta University result 2018: The Calcutta University (CU) has published the results of BA and BSc honors and major Part 1 examination 2018, on its official website— wbresults.nic.in. The candidates can also check their result in their respective colleges. Follow the simple steps given below to check out the Calcutta University result 2018.

The University of Calcutta, earlier known as the Calcutta University or CU, had conducted the BA/BSc honours and major Part 1 examination 2018 on May 30, 2018. The examination was conducted in under 1+1+1 system and also BA / B.Sc Part I Hons under 1+1+1 system. The reports suggest that the examination board had conducted the BA/ BSc General exam under 1+1+1 system on June 8, 2018. While the practical examination for BA/ B.Sc Part I Hons and Major was conducted between May 10 to 26, 2018. The Calcutta University is likely to share the result for May-June exams in coming March.

Here are the steps to download CU BA and BSc honours and major Part 1 examination result 2018:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Calcutta University- wbresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads CU Result 2018.

Step 3: Submit the required candidate details.

Step 4: The result will pop on your display.

Step 5: Download and save the result and take a print out for future reference.

