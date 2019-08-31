Calcutta University Result 2019: BA and BSc result 2019 has been announced by the Calcutta University. Candidates can now check or download the result from the official website of Calcutta University and no other source, a direct link has been provided below

Candidates must know that the university had declared the result for those students who had enrolled in Honours, General and Major in B.A./B.Sc. semester II (Choice Based Credit System). To access the result candidates need to fill all the required credentials slike hall number/ roll number and security captcha. The BA and BSc results have only been generated on the official website of Calcutta university and no other source.

Follow the steps to check Calcutta University 2nd Sem Result 2019 online:

Step 1: Click on the link wbresults.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, click on the generated link Step 3: A new web page will appear Step 4: Candidates need to enter all the credentials like roll number. Step 5: The result will appear in the PDF format Step 6: Candidates need to download the result or take a hard copy of it for future use.

The Calcutta University was established on January 24, 1857, with the motto of Advancement of Learning the university had been recognized as a 5-star university by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council. The Calcutta university got the highest grade of ‘A’ and declared Centre With Potential For Excellence In Particular Area.

