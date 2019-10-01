Calcutta University Result 2019: the results for the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) second-semester examinations has been declared by the Calcutta University.

Calcutta University Result 2019: Calcutta University has released the results for the Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) second-semester examinations. All those students those who are part of Honours/General/Major programme and had given the BCom exam under the CBCS system can check the results from the official website, wbresults.nic.in, the results are also available on the official website of Calcutta University, caluniv.ac.in.

The university had declared the results online in order to ensure complete privacy and security of the results of the candidates. In order to check the results, candidates need to give their examination roll number which is mentioned on the admit card of the candidates, hence candidates must keep their hall tickets handy while checking the results.

Steps to check Calcutta University B.Com 2nd Sem Results

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbresults.nic.in, caluniv.ac.in.

DIRECT LINK: caluniv.ac.in.

DIRECT LINK: wbresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link which says, ‘University of Calcutta – Result of B.Com. 2nd Semester (Honours/General/Major) Examinations, 2019 (under CBCS)’

Step 3: Candidates would then redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your roll number on the website,

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your B.Com 2nd Sem Result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the results and take the printout of it for future reference.

Also, the University has also announced the results of BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com Part III (Hons/ Major) examinations on June 26, 2019. Candidates must note that due to some technical issue the website, wbresults.nic.in is not working. They can log in the official website of the university, caluniv.ac.in and can check the results for the same.

The University of Calcutta was established on 24 January 1857, as first institutions in Asia to be established as a multidisciplinary and Western-style university. Around 136 colleges are affiliated to the University, and a total of fourteen campuses spread over the city of Kolkata and its suburbs.

