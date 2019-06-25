In the direction to make the admission process more transparent and time-efficient, the Calcutta University this year has decided to switch to online mode for conducting entrance exams for various postgraduate courses.

Calcutta University will be conducting online entrance examination for admission to all of its post graduation programmes in the university. The university has opted for an online mode of entrance exam this time. The Vice-Chancellor of the university Sonali Chakravarti Banerjee in a statement informed that since the admission process has been made fully online, hence keeping in line with the format, the university this year decided to go online for conducting entrance exams as well.

Till now, the candidates had to visit the campus for taking the test, but with the current move, the candidates will now be taking the entrance test online. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of the university. The candidates must keep on checking the university website for the latest updates.

There are total 66 post-graduate courses in the university in the academic session of 2019-2020. The pattern of the entrance exam will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) based where there will be a total of 50 questions in the exam. For each correct answer, the candidate will be awarded 2 marks, whereas every wrong answer will result in negative marking of 0.5

The last date of application is June 29 and the last date of submission of online admission fee is July 1. Although the official date for entrance exams has not been announced yet they are likely to be conducted in 2nd week of July. All the students in their final year of graduation with their results awaited are also eligible to sit for the exam.

