Calicut University has declared the degree results for the first semester examination. Calicut University has announced results for major degree courses, Bachelors of Arts (BA), bachelors of Science (BSc), Bachelors of Social Work (BSW), Bachelors of Visual Communication and Bachelor of Multimedia Communication (BMC), Masters of Mass Communication (MMC). The examination for the first semester of the degree courses was conducted in June 2017.

Follow the steps to check your result Online: