Calicut University B.Ed Results 2019: The University of Calicut has announced the results of Bachelor of Education examination. The results can be accessed from the official website of the examination conducting authority i.e. Pareeksha Bhavan. All the candidates who have appeared in the B.Ed examination can check their results on the following websites – uoc.ac.in or cupbresults.uoc.ac.in.

How to check and download the Calicut University B.Ed results 2019?

Visit the official website of the University or Pareeksha Bhavan as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Calicut University B.Ed results 2019 “

“ On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new page

Here, enter the roll number and click on check results

The Calicut University B.Ed results 2019 will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the result and take a print out for reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to download the Calicut University B.Ed results: Bachelor of Education exam Results 2019

Calicut University is known to be the largest University in the state of Kerala, which was established in 1968. Second, to be set up the University has 30 postgraduate departments and 426 colleges affiliated under its banner.

