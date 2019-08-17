Calicut University Re-evaluation UG results 2019: Calicut University has declared the re-valuation results for various undergraduate courses. The results have been released for the fifth-semester students on the official website of the University. Students those who had appeared for the 5th Semester exam and applied for re-evaluation of their answer sheets can now check the revised results released on the website of the University.

The results have been declared for various undergraduate level courses like BA, AFU, BSW, BVC, BTTM, BTFP (CUCBCSS). In order to access the revaluation results, candidates must provide their roll number or the registration number. Candidates are even advised to keep their admit card with themselves as the details required to check the CU Revaluation Results 2019 will be available on the hall ticket or admit card.

Calicut University Revaluation Result 2019: Steps to check the scorecard

Step 1: Login the official website of the University uoc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, find and click on Pareeksha Bhawan website

Step 3: After that, click on the Results tab given in the top menu

Step 4: “Revaluation result of V Semester” link will then displayed on the screen, click on that.

Step 5: Enter Registered Examination Number

Step 6: Enter Security Captcha provided on the page

Step 7: Hit on the submit button

Step 8: Check the result displayed on the screen

Step 9: Download PDF or take printout for future reference

