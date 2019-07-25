Calicut University MBA admit card 2019: The Calicut University recently releases the MBA Admit card for the second-semester students candidates can download from the official website of Calicut University @uoc.ac.in

However, the admit cards were released on July 24, 2019, but due to heavy traffic the website went down but now candidates can download the admit cards @uoc.ac.in students must know that the admit cards will only be displayed on the official website of Calicut University and no other site. Students who have enrolled in both, the part-time and full-time MBA program will be able to download their CUCSS) SUP/IMP EXAMINATION 7/2019 admit cards.

Follow the steps to download Calicut University 2nd Sem MBA Admit Card 2019 online:

Step 1: Click on the link @uoc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Distance Learning Tab.

Step 3: Click on the generated Link for MBA Admit Card 2019.

Step 4: A new web page will open.

Step 5: Candidates must input the exam registration number.

Step 6: Candidates must enter their Date of Birth as provided in the registration form.

Step 7: Click on the Submit button.

Step 8: Check CU MBA Admit Card 2019 displayed on the screen.

Step 9: Candidates must download the admit cards and take a hard copy of it.

Before entering into the examination halls the candidates must carry their admit cards otherwise they won’t be allowed to appear in the examinations.

