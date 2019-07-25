Calicut University MBA admit card 2019: The Calicut University recently released the MBA Admit cards 2019 for second-semester exams. Candidates can download from the official website of Calicut University or click on the link @uoc.ac.in to visit directly.
However, the admit cards were released on July 24, 2019, but due to heavy traffic the website went down but now candidates can download the admit cards @uoc.ac.in students must know that the admit cards will only be displayed on the official website of Calicut University and no other site. Students who have enrolled in both, the part-time and full-time MBA program will be able to download their CUCSS) SUP/IMP EXAMINATION 7/2019 admit cards.
Also Read: ICSI CS Foundation Result 2019 declared at icsi.edu, check CS foundation result June 2019 online @ icsi.edu
Follow the steps to download Calicut University 2nd Sem MBA Admit Card 2019 online:
Step 1: Click on the link @uoc.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on Distance Learning Tab.
Step 3: Click on the generated Link for MBA Admit Card 2019.
Step 4: A new web page will open.
Step 5: Candidates must input the exam registration number.
Step 6: Candidates must enter their Date of Birth as provided in the registration form.
Step 7: Click on the Submit button.
Step 8: Check CU MBA Admit Card 2019 displayed on the screen.
Step 9: Candidates must download the admit cards and take a hard copy of it.
Before entering into the examination halls the candidates must carry their admit cards otherwise they won’t be allowed to appear in the examinations.