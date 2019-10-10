Calicut University result 2019: BCom, BSc results of first sem examination are released by Calicut University. The results were declared on October 9, 2019, on the official website of Calicut University. Candidates can check the result on the official website of the Calicut University or through the direct link given below.

Calicut University result 2019: BCom, BSc first semester result out, know how to check at cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

Calicut University result 2019: BCom, BSc results of first sem examination are released by Calicut University. The results were declared on October 9, 2019, on the official website of Calicut University. Concerned students visit the official website of Calicut University that is cupbresults.uoc.ac.in to see their result.

Students must know that they need their Registration number to view their results and download the mark sheet. Students can refer to the admit card for the registration number. The result will be mentioned under the CUCSCSS-UG link, click on this link and the login window will appear on the screen.

Declaration of the result was announced by the university through the official notification which was released by Dr. Sivadasan P, Controller Of Examination(COE), Calicut University. All the results and admission related news are declared on the Pareeksha Bhavan website of Calicut University so the students are advised to visit the website once for details regarding the result.

Direct link for the official website of Calicut University,uoc.ac.in

Direct link to the website of result and admissions Pareeksha Bhavan, pareekshabhavan.uoc.ac.in

Calicut University result 2019: Steps to download the result

Step 1: Visit the official website of Calicut University, uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the tab, Pareekshabhavan

Step 3: Candidate will be redirected to a new page where several results and admission related link will appear on the screen

Step 4: Click on the link, CUCBCSS-UG

Step 5: Result window will appear on the redirected page

Step 6: Candidate should fill the details that is the registration number(refer to admit card) and the captcha code

Step 7: After filling the correct details click on submit and the result will appear on the screen

Step 8: Check the result carefully and download the result

Step 9: Students are advised to take a print out of the result for further use.

NOTE: If the result page or the website page takes time to load than the students are advised to wait because this happen due to the heavy traffic on the website.

