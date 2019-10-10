Calicut University result 2019: BCom, BSc results of first sem examination are released by Calicut University. The results were declared on October 9, 2019, on the official website of Calicut University. Concerned students visit the official website of Calicut University that is cupbresults.uoc.ac.in to see their result.
Students must know that they need their Registration number to view their results and download the mark sheet. Students can refer to the admit card for the registration number. The result will be mentioned under the CUCSCSS-UG link, click on this link and the login window will appear on the screen.
Declaration of the result was announced by the university through the official notification which was released by Dr. Sivadasan P, Controller Of Examination(COE), Calicut University. All the results and admission related news are declared on the Pareeksha Bhavan website of Calicut University so the students are advised to visit the website once for details regarding the result.
Direct link for the official website of Calicut University,uoc.ac.in
Direct link to the website of result and admissions Pareeksha Bhavan, pareekshabhavan.uoc.ac.in
Calicut University result 2019: Steps to download the result
Step 1: Visit the official website of Calicut University, uoc.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the tab, Pareekshabhavan
Step 3: Candidate will be redirected to a new page where several results and admission related link will appear on the screen
Step 4: Click on the link, CUCBCSS-UG
Step 5: Result window will appear on the redirected page
Step 6: Candidate should fill the details that is the registration number(refer to admit card) and the captcha code
Step 7: After filling the correct details click on submit and the result will appear on the screen
Step 8: Check the result carefully and download the result
Step 9: Students are advised to take a print out of the result for further use.
NOTE: If the result page or the website page takes time to load than the students are advised to wait because this happen due to the heavy traffic on the website.