Calicut University has declared results for the first semester degree exams, including regular, supplementary and improvement. Aspirants who have appeared for the exam can search their result through University website, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. or www.universityofcalicut.info. University has declared results for Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (B Sc) and Afsal Ul Ulama. Candidates, who are appeared for the exam can check their score for the first semester. University has declared the result for exams which were conducted in June 2017 and November 2016. Calicut university has also published results for MA Islamic studies and BTech third semester.
Step 1: Log on to the official website – universityofcalicut.info
Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination results’ link
Step 3: Select the relevant course
Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the required details
Step 5: Click on submit
Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Calicut University declares these results recently:
II Semester M.A. Islamic Finance (CUCSS) Examination 6/2017
I Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.A/B.A Afsal Ul Ulama/B.Sc/B.M.M.C Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination 11/2016
II Semester M.A. Islamic Studies (CUCSS) Examination 6/2017
III semester B.Tech/Part-time B.Tech Exam September 2017 (Internal Improvement) 2K Scheme
