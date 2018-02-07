Students of Calicut University can check their result for Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (B Sc) and Afsal Ul Ulama, as Calicut University has declared the score card. Students can check their result through university website cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. or www.universityofcalicut.info. University has declared the result for exams which were conducted in June 2017 and November 2016. Calicut university has also published results for MA Islamic studies and BTech third semester.

Calicut University declares result for 1st semester, Check out your result on Cupbresults.uoc.ac.in

Calicut University has declared results for the first semester degree exams, including regular, supplementary and improvement. Aspirants who have appeared for the exam can search their result through University website, cupbresults.uoc.ac.in. or www.universityofcalicut.info. University has declared results for Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (B Sc) and Afsal Ul Ulama. Candidates, who are appeared for the exam can check their score for the first semester. University has declared the result for exams which were conducted in June 2017 and November 2016. Calicut university has also published results for MA Islamic studies and BTech third semester.

Step 1: Log on to the official website – universityofcalicut.info

Step 2: Click on the ‘Examination results’ link

Step 3: Select the relevant course

Step 4: In the provided fields, enter the required details

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Calicut University declares these results recently:

II Semester M.A. Islamic Finance (CUCSS) Examination 6/2017

I Semester SDE-CUCBCSS B.A/B.A Afsal Ul Ulama/B.Sc/B.M.M.C Regular/Supplementary/Improvement Examination 11/2016

II Semester M.A. Islamic Studies (CUCSS) Examination 6/2017

III semester B.Tech/Part-time B.Tech Exam September 2017 (Internal Improvement) 2K Scheme

I SEM BA/BA AFSAL-UL-ULAMA/BSW/BVC (CUCBCSS) REGULAR/SUPPLE/IMP EXAMINATION 11/2016

I SEM B.Sc (CUCBCSS) REGULAR/SUPPLE/IMP EXAMINATION 11/201