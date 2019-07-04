Calicut University UG 2018-19: The fourth allotment list for admission undergraduate courses for the academic session 2018-19 will be released by the Calicut University, today on July 4 at 5 pm through the official website ugcap.uoc.ac.in. Candidates can check the fourth allotment list through the official websites.

Calicut University UG 2018-19: The University of Calicut will release the fourth allotment list for admission to undergraduate courses for the academic session 2018-19 today on July 4 at 5 pm on the official website ugcap.uoc.ac.in. Students can know their second allotment list through the official website. The admission process started on May 13 for undergraduate (UG) courses in the affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-2020.

The online admission process is conducted for the merit seats in the programmes in the affiliated arts and science colleges ( This includes 50 per cent of seats set apart for merit admission in the self-financing colleges and programmes in aided colleges).

Calicut University UG CAP 4th allotment: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website, ugcap.uoc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link saying ‘Fourth Allotment Published’

Step 3: Enter all the registration number, CAP and security code

Step 4: Click on the ‘login’ button

Step 5: Allotment list will be displayed

Step 6: Download it. Take a print out for future use.

Calicut University UG CAP 4th allotment: Categorisation of seats

Available seats are categorised as follows according to their seats

50 per cent seats are to be filled under Open Quota (on the basis of merit)

20 per cent seats are reserved for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC)

10 per cent for Economically Backward among forwarding communities (EBFC) 15% for SC

5 per cent for ST candidates

Post third allotment, all candidates can take permanent admissions to the allotted colleges. If they had wished to consider higher options.

About Calicut University

University of Calicut is the largest University in Kerala, established in the year 1968. The second university which was set up in Kerala. it focusses on bringing the excellence in education and research in its areas of Northern Kerala. University basic aims to cultivate quality human resource. Helps in promoting productive research benefitting both local communities and wider humanity.

