Calicut University revaluation result for 5th and 6th-semester examination of Undergraduate courses have been declared by the university on its official website. Students can check the results by following the steps given below.

Calicut University Revaluation Result 2019: How To Check?

Step 1: Students need to visit the official website of Calicut University – universityofcalicut.info.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results tab

Step 3: Students will be directed to the result page

Step 4: Now, click on the link that reads, “CU revaluation results”

Step 5: Here, enter your registration number and captcha code displayed on the screen

Step 6: Click on “Submit” button to view your result

Step 7: The results will be displayed on the computer screen

Candidates who have appeared in the 3rd-semester examination of the Calicut University may check their result for BA, BSW, BVC, BTFP, BTTM, Afsal Ul Ulama (CUCBCSS) courses through the University official website. Candidates can click on this direct link to check their results: Calicut University Results 2019.

