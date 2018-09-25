Canara Bank Recruitment 2018 Notification: Canara Bank Securities Limited (CBSL) has invited applications for various posts through an official notification on its website. Candidates can check the same at www.canmoney.in.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2018 Notification: Canara Bank Securities Limited (CBSL) has released a notification regarding vacancies for the post of Junior Officer and other posts as well. According to the notification, applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for the posts and they can apply through the prescribed format on the official website of the Bank.

Reports say that the last date for submission of applications has been scheduled for September 28, 2018. Candidates should also note that they should go through the details regarding the employment advertisement on the official website before applying for the post. Candidates can log into the official website of Canara Bank Securities Limited – www.canmoney.in.

VACANCY DETAILS FOR CANARA BANK SECURITIES LIMITED RECRUITMENT 2018:

Research Analyst – Asst. Vice President: 1

Company Secretary -Assistant Manager: 1

System Administrator – Officer on contract: 1

Data Base Administrator – Officer on Contract: 1

Network Administrator – Officer on Contract: 1

Dealer Institutional Desk – Officer on Contract: 2

Dealer Retail Desk – Junior Officer on Contract: 3

How to apply for the Canara Bank Securities Limited Recruitment 2018?

Log in to the official website of CANARA BANK SECURITIES LIMITED – www.canmoney.in Search for the recruitment link and click on it Click on the ‘Apply Online’ option Candidates will be directed to a different page Here, fill in the application form Complete the application process and submit

Meanwhile, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, education qualification and other necessary details regarding the vacancies by visiting the official website.

