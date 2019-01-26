The Canara Bank has released the Probationary Officer (PO) Interview and Group Discussion (GD) admit card has been released on the official website canarabank.com. The interested candidates can download the admit card from the official website. The Interview and GD round will be conducted on February 4, 2019.

Canara Bank PO Exam 2018: The Canara Bank has released the Probationary Officer (PO) Interview and Group Discussion (GD) admit card has been released on the official website canarabank.com. The interested candidates can download the admit card from the official website. The Interview and GD round will be conducted on February 4, 2019. The PO examination was earlier conducted on December 23, 2018. The interested candidates will now have to appear for the Interview/ GD round.

Canara Bank admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1 – Go to the official website – canarabank.com

Step 2 – Scroll down. Click on the left-hand side ‘apply now section’

Step 3 – Under the section, click on the link ‘RP 1/ 2018 probationary officer’

Step 4 – A new window will be displayed

Step 5 – Fill the roll number and other details in the ‘log-in’ section on the right

Step 6 – Download the call letter or admit card for future use.

Under the selection process, the candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam, group discussion and personal interview for as many as 800 seats available. After qualifying above-mentioned rounds, the candidates will have to go through special course Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF). After clearing the exam, candidates will be eligible for the post of probation officer grade I.

