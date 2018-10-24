Canara Bank PO Recruitment 2018: The Canara Bank has released the probationary officers' recruitment notification on the official website. Candidates can now log into - canarabank.com and download the same for reference.

Canara Bank PO Recruitment 2018: The Canara Bank has finally released the notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers through its official website. The candidates interested to apply to the post can check the notification on the official website of Canara Bank i.e. at canarabank.com. According to reports, the Canara Bank will be conducting the examination for the recruitment candidates as probationary officers in their Bank. The application process has already begun through the official website and the last date for filing the application form and submitting the same has been scheduled for November 13, 2018.

According to reports, there are 800 vacant positions for which the notification has been released. the candidates who are selected through this recruitment drive will be inducted to pursue Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance or PGDBF programme for the year 2019-2020. Later the candidates will be absorbed in the various branches of Canara Bank across the country. Moreover, candidates will be involved in Classroom study for 9-months and must complete a three-year internship form any branch of the Canara Bank.

Check the important dates related to the Canara Bank PO Recruitment 2018:

How to download the Canara Bank PO Recruitment 2018 Notification online?

Log in to the official website of Canara Bank – canarabank.com

Search for the Notification link and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different windiow

Here, a pdf will appear

Download the pdf and take a print out of the same for reference’

Read the details carefully and start applying online

Click on this link to directly visit the official website of Canara Bank: https://canarabank.com/english/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More