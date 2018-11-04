Leading public sector bank Canara Bank invites online applications from the eligible candidates to apply for admissions to the specially designed One year training course leading to Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) either through Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd., Bengaluru or NITTE Education International Pvt Ltd., Greater Noida, which are recognized by the UGC. With head office in Bengaluru, Canara Bank has a global presence with over 6,300 branches. The course comprises of 9 months of classroom studies and 3 months internship at Canara Bank’s Branches/ Offices. The programme is fully residential during 9 months classroom studies and the selected candidates should necessarily stay in the campus
Selection
– Eligible candidates can apply online application through the link given in the Bank’s website www.canarabank.com. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.
– Candidates will be selected for admission to the course at either of the above two institutes through a selection process consisting of an Online Objective Test followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview.
– On successful completion of the course, candidates will be awarded “Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF)” from that institute and they would be offered appointment in the Bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade Scale-I.
Important Dates
Commencement of submission of application: October 23, 2018
Last date for submission of online application: November 13, 2018
Download of call letter for online test (tentative): After December 5, 2018
Date of online test (tentative): December 23, 2018
Vacancy Details
Probationary Officer (PO): 800 Posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Degree (graduation) in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the central government
AgMinimum
Minimun 20 years age as on (01.10.201)
Maximum 30 years age as on (01.10.201)
Salary
Rs 23700 – 980/7 – 30560 – 1145/2 – 32850 – 1310/7 – 42020
Application Fee
General – Rs 708/-
Reserved Category (SC/ST/PWD) – Rs 118/-
