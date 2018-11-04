Canara Bank Recruitment 2018: On successful completion of the course, candidates will be awarded "Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF)" from that institute and they would be offered appointment in the Bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade Scale-I.

Leading public sector bank Canara Bank invites online applications from the eligible candidates to apply for admissions to the specially designed One year training course leading to Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) either through Manipal Global Education Services Pvt Ltd., Bengaluru or NITTE Education International Pvt Ltd., Greater Noida, which are recognized by the UGC. With head office in Bengaluru, Canara Bank has a global presence with over 6,300 branches. The course comprises of 9 months of classroom studies and 3 months internship at Canara Bank’s Branches/ Offices. The programme is fully residential during 9 months classroom studies and the selected candidates should necessarily stay in the campus

Selection

– Eligible candidates can apply online application through the link given in the Bank’s website www.canarabank.com. No other means/ mode of application will be accepted.

– Candidates will be selected for admission to the course at either of the above two institutes through a selection process consisting of an Online Objective Test followed by Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

– On successful completion of the course, candidates will be awarded “Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF)” from that institute and they would be offered appointment in the Bank as Probationary Officer in Junior Management Grade Scale-I.

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of application: October 23, 2018

Last date for submission of online application: November 13, 2018

Download of call letter for online test (tentative): After December 5, 2018

Date of online test (tentative): December 23, 2018

Vacancy Details

Probationary Officer (PO): 800 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Degree (graduation) in any discipline from a recognized university or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the central government

AgMinimum

Minimun 20 years age as on (01.10.201)

Maximum 30 years age as on (01.10.201)

Salary

Rs 23700 – 980/7 – 30560 – 1145/2 – 32850 – 1310/7 – 42020

Application Fee

General – Rs 708/-

Reserved Category (SC/ST/PWD) – Rs 118/-

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More