UPSC CAPF AC 2018 Admit Card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download the hall tickets for the UPSC CAPF Assistant Commandant examination by following the steps given below.

The admit card can also be downloaded from the website upsconline.nic.in. According to the schedule, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) recruitment examination will be conducted by the UPSC on August 12, 2018.

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download UPSC CAPF ADMIT CARD 2018:

Go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in Search for the link that reads “Download e-admit card of CAPF” on the homepage and click on the same Now enter the necessary information and click on the submit button Check the details mentioned on the card Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future

Moreover, the official notification on the website says that candidates will be allowed to enter the examination until 10 minutes prior to the commencement of the examination i.e. 9:50AM for the morning session and 1:50 PM for the afternoon session and candidates will not be allowed to enter after the closure of entry.

To go to the official website and download the admit card directly, click here: https://upsconline.nic.in/

