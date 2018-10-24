CAT Admit Card 2018: The Admit Cards for CAT 2018 is soon going to release on the official website of IIM Calcutta. Candidates can check the website - iimcat.ac.in and download the same.

CAT admit card 2018: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is all set to conduct the upcoming Common Admission Test or CAT on November 25, 2018, for which the Institute is.going to release the admit cards. The CAT Admit Card 2018 is likely to be published by the Institute on its official website today, i.e. on October 24, 2018. Candidates who have filled up the application forms for the examination can check the official website of IIM Calcutta and download the Admit Card as soon as it is released on it. The admit cards will be available at iimcat.ac.in.

According to the notification on the official website, the candidates who are going to appear for the CAT 2018 can access their respective admit cards from October 24, 2018. The link for the downloading of the Admit cards will remain active till the commencement of the CAT examination i.e. till November 25, 2018. Moreover, for the convenience of candidates, the instructions to download the Admit Card has been mentioned below.

Candidates can check the following steps to download the CAT 2018 Admit Card or Hall Tickets:

Log in to the official website of IIM Calcutta – iimcat.ac.in

Search for the link that reads CAT 2018 Admit Card Download

Click on the link

Candidates will be taken to a different window

Enter your registration number, date of birth and submit

The CAT 2018 Admit Card will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

Meanwhile, the Common Admission Test is a competitive entrance examination held for candidates seeking admissions to the top management institutions in the country. Candidates who qualify the examination will be eligible to pursue various MBA courses at IIMs across the country or at other top-ranking B. Schools.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More