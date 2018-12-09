CAT 2018 answer key released: The answer key and objection form for Common Admission Test 2018 has been released. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key and objection form on the official website of IIM Calcutta at www.iimcal.ac.in.

CAT 2018 answer key released: The answer key and objection form for Common Admission Test 2018 has been released. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check and download the answer key and objection form on the official website of IIM Calcutta at www.iimcal.ac.in. Any request for submission of objection after the last date will not be entertained by the board. CAT 2018 examination was held across the country at about 370+ test centres on November 25, 2018. Around 2 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination. The candidates can get CAT Answer Key for Shit 1 and Shift 2.

Moreover, Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the IIM Calcutta for regular updates. Just to inform you, IIM has increased the objection fees by Rs 200 from Rs 1000. Candidates are required to pay the prescribed fee to successfully raise any objection.

In case of any objection, either on the questions or answer key, students can submit the steps given below to submit their objection:

Log on to the official website of IIM Calcutta at www.iimcal.ac.in. Click on the option for “Question Paper and Objection Form” Login with your CAT 2018 user id and password Check the CAT 2018 questions and answers Carefully go through the Answer Key In case of having objections, submit them on the portal

