The Common Admission Test was held on November 25, Sunday at different centres across the country. About two lakh candidates sat for the examination according to the allotted slots. The candidates who appeared for the test are eagerly waiting for the authorities to release the answer key so that they can get an idea of their possible outcomes. The answer key is usually out after a week or two of the examination.

In an interview with Indian express, Sumanta Basu who is the exam convener of Common Admission Test held this year revealed that the answer keys of CAT2018 will be released till next week. She said that they are working on this and the definite announcement may be expected in the next 10 days.

According to the aspirants and experts, the Quant section was the most difficult and the sections like DILR’s were moderately difficult. Mainly the LR and Mathematics sections were tough to crack and the English section was easiest among all. Although there were few changes from the last few years, overall the paper followed the same pattern.

The candidates who will clear the written test will be eligible for admission in management courses like PGP, PGDM, PGPEM, EPGP, PGPBM, PGPEX at different management college across the country and IIMs too. The result or score for CAT 2018 will be valid till the month of December and will be available on the official website too.

