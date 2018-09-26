CAT 2018: The registration or application process for the upcoming Common Admission Test is all to be closed on the official website today. Candidates who have not yet filled up the examination form can do the same by 5:00PM at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2018: The Common Admission Test or CAT 2018 registration process for the next academic session is all set to be closed today, i.e on September 26, 2018, on the official website. Candidates who have not yet registered themselves for the competitive entrance examination to be conducted by IIM Calcutta can register themselves till 5:00PM today by logging into iimcat.ac.in.

Earlier, the registration for the examination was supposed to close on September 19, 2018, but later it was extended due to the increasing number of applicants. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, exam pattern and other details related to the CAT 2018 examination on the notification available on the official website of CAT 2018. As per reports, the candidates can download their admit cards for the CAT 2018 examination after it is published on the official website on October 24.

Steps to apply for CAT 2018 online:

Log in to the official website of IIM Calcutta – www.iimcal.ac.in Search for the CAT 2018 tab and click on it Candidates will be directed to a new window Now, click on the link that reads, “Download the CAT 2018 Application Form” A PDF will open on the screen Download the same and fill up the manual application form

