The IIM CAT 2018 examination schedule has been released on iimcat.ac.in, the official website for cat examination. The registration for the IIM Cat 2018 will begin on August 8 and will close at 5 pm on September 19 the details of which are also available on the official website.

During the registration process, students will select their choice of test city. The candidates are given an option to elect four test cities in order of preference. The cities and centres will be assigned after September 19 and the admit card will be available to download from October 24 onwards till November 25.

ELIGIBILITY FOR CAT 2018

Candidates who are willing to sit for the exam must check the eligibility first. As per the website, the candidate must hold Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA, awarded by any recognized university or educational institution or possess an equivalent qualification recognized by the HRD Ministry. For SC/ST, OBC and PWD candidates, the minimum percentage is 45 percent.

CAT TEST PATTERN

The entrance examination will be conducted in 2 sessions in more than 147 cities. The last date for the registration is September 19 and the candidates will get admission on the basis of the score in the IIMs and even the colleges that are listed as non-IIM institutions.

Pattern:

Total Questions: 100

Number of sections: 3

Questions with negative marking (MCQs): 75

Questions without negative marking (Non-MCQs): 25

Score awarded for each correct answer: 3 marks

Negative marking (Applicable for wrong answers in MCQs): -1 mark

CAT 2018 SECTIONS

VARC (Verbal Aptitude and reading comprehension)

Total questions: 34

MCQs: 24 to 27

Non-MCQs: 7 to 10

RC passages: 5

RC Based questions (All MCQs): 24

VA questions (Mix of MCQs & non-MCQs): 10

LOD: Moderate to Very difficult

Section Highlights:

No Grammar or vocabulary based questions since CAT 2015

DILR (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning)

Total questions: 32

MCQs: 28

Non-MCQs: 8

Share of DI questions: 16

Share of LR questions: 16

LoD: Moderate to difficult

Section Highlights:

Questions appear in set of 4

Quant

Total questions: 34

MCQs: 23 to 27

Non-MCQs: 7 to 11

LoD: Moderate to difficult

