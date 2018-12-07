CAT 2018: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 was conducted by the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) on November 25 this year and the Answer Keys for the same has been released through its official website. Candidates can download the CAT Answer Keys by logging into - iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2018: The Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) has released the Answer Keys for the recently held Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 through its official website – https://iimcat.ac.in. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination and are eagerly waiting for the answer keys can check the official website and download the answer keys now. The CAT Answer Key 2018 is now available for download through CAT 2018 official website.

According to the official portal, the authority has shared a link that reads, “CAT 2018 Candidate Response file is live, Candidates who have taken CAT 2018 test successfully can login to view their respective question paper and response.” Meanwhile, the result of CAT 2018 will be declared by IIM Calcutta however, the date for the same has not been revealed. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more details regarding the release of the Common Admission Test result for this year.

It has also been reported that the CAT 2018 scores will be valid till December 31, next year.

How to download the CAT 2018 Answer keys?

Log in to the official website of IIM Calcutta – iimcat.ac.in

Search for the link that reads, “Login”

Now, enter the necessary details such as Registration number and click on submit

Candidates will be taken to the next window

Here, click on the Answer Key link

A PDF will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for reference

To go to the official website of IIM Calcutta or the CAT portal, click on this link: https://iimcat.ac.in/per/g01/pub/756/ASM/WebPortal/1/index.html?756@@1@@1#

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More