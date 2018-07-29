CAT 2018 Exam Notification: The examination conducting authority for CAT or Common Admission Test is expected to release the CAT 2018 entrance notification for admissions into the various Indian Institute of Management of India. Interested candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for details.

CAT 2018 Exam Notification: The Common Admission Test or CAT 2018 exam notification is expected to be released on the official website iimcat.ac.in soon, as per reports. According to the official website, the CAT 2018 exam will be conducted by the Board on November 25 this year.

However, the notification on the official website read that the detailed notification for the CAT 2018 examination is expected to be released in July or August 2018 and the CAT 2018 examination would be held on Sunday, November 25, 2018. It also said that IIMs reserve the right to change the examination date in case of exceptional circumstances.

Candidates who are interested to appear for the examination this year are advised to keep an eye on the official website and check the details regularly as the notification might be out anytime soon. Reports say that there are 147 examination centres across the country and candidates have to choose only four centres to appear the examination.

Students, who aspire to get into IIMs, have to appear for the CAT exam 2018. All those who are interested are advised to keep a close tab on the official website. As per reports, this year the CAT 2018 examination will be conducted by IIM Calcutta in two sessions and registration for the same will begin on August 8, 2018. Candidates will have 40 days time to register themselves for the examination as the last date for registration is scheduled for September 19, 2018

