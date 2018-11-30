The IIM-Calcutta has released the response sheet for CAT 2018 examination. The candidates can visit Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta's official website @ iimcat.ac.in to check questions and answers they have written. The IIM-Calcutta is expected to share the answer keys of the CAT 2018 exam soon and the CAT result 2018 is likely to be declared by January 2019.

CAT 2018: The Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-Calcutta) has shared the response sheet for CAT 2018 examination. The candidates, who appeared for the CAT 2018 exams can check their answer sheets (Questions and response) on Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta’s official website @ iimcat.ac.in. To download the response sheet, students can visit and log in the IIM-Calcutta’s website. The CAT result 2018 is likely to be out by the second week of January 2019. The CAT exam convener, Sumanta Basu, told media that the institute will announce the dates of publications of answer keys next week. The CAT official also scrapped the reports that were claiming that the answer keys will be released by this December.

“We are on the process of releasing answer keys. It will take some time, the answer keys are unlikely to release next week,” said CAT official.

The reports suggest that more than 2 lakh students had appeared for the CAT 2018 exam, which was held on November 25, 2018, in various centers across the country. After the exam, while talking to the reporters, candidates said that the quant section was the toughest to answer in this year’s examination. The candidates can follow the simple steps given below to the check and download the response sheet.

Here are the steps to check and download the CAT examination 2018 response sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIM-Calcutta @ iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the relevant link that reads CAT 2018 response sheet

Step 3: Enter the required details like name, roll number and examination centre.

Step 4: The CAT 2018 response sheet w, ll pop on your screen.

Step 5: Save, download and check the answers you have answered.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More