CAT 2018: The Common Admission Test or CAT 2018 is going to be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management Kolkata on November 25, 2018, for which the adn=mit cards will be released on its official website on October 24, 2018. Candidates who are going to appear for the examination can download the same by visiting the website – https://iimcat.ac.in. According to the latest updates, the organising institute is all set to release the CAT Exam tutorial on its official website for candidates in which the format of the examination, question types and other necessary details regarding the All Indian Entrance exam will be discussed and explained.

As per reports, the last date for downloading of the admit cards for the upcoming Common Admission through the official website of IIM CAT, iimcat.ac.in has been scheduled for November 25, 2018, which falls on the exam date as well. Candidates should also note that they will not be allowed to appear for the examination if they fail to produce the admit card in the examination centre.

How to download the CAT 2018 Admit Card?

Log in to the official website of IIM Kolkata or iimcat.ac.in

Search for the admit card link and click on it

Candidates will be directed to a different page

Here, they need to enter their registration number and Password and submit

The CAT 2018 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the admit card and take a print out of the same for future reference

Click on this link o go to the official website of IIM Kolkata and download the Admit Card: https://iimcat.ac.in/per/g01/pub/756/ASM/WebPortal/1/index.html?756@@1@@1

