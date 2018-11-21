The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is soon going to conduct the Common Admission Test commonly known as CAT. One of the latest notification given by IIM Calcutta consist of a series of instructions for aspirants who are going to appear for the examination.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is soon going to conduct the Common Admission Test commonly known as CAT. One of the latest notification given by IIM Calcutta consist of a series of instructions for aspirants who are going to appear for the examination. The candidates will have to follow these rules and instructions and therefore it has been released beforehand only.

A test day help book or guide has been released by IIM today and the examination authority has informed that the students who are appearing for the CAT can come to examination hall only with their admit card, photo identity card, medical certificate and affidavit. A proper check would be done to ensure that the candidates have not come with anything objectionable. And these are the few things that are important for the candidates to bring!

To make the election process fairer, the authorities have instructed the candidates to prohibit bringing these things in the examination hall. Here’s the list with details.

1. Metal Jewellery: The aspirants will not be allowed to wear or carry metal jewellery in the examination hall and if anyone gets caught wearing it, he or she would be asked to remove it or submit it.

2. The candidates who have a metal implant or carry a pacemaker in their body will have to bring a medical certificate of it as a proof.

3. Footwear and Jackets: The candidates are strictly restricted on bringing or wearing jackets or footwear to the examination hall. This is done to tighten the invigilation.

4. Mobile phones, watches, calculators, stationary items or electronic gadgets cannot be brought or carried by the candidates to the examination lab.

5. Socks, pullovers, sweaters and cardigans without any pockets are allowed in the examination. So, the students might as well wear sweaters instead of jackets.

6. The examination authorities will not be responsible for any personal belongings of the candidates and they cannot be blamed for any loss of items.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More