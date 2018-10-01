CAT 2018: Image correction window has been deactivated for Common Admission Test which is going to be conducted by IIM Calcutta. Candidates who have registered for the examination should note that the admit cards will be released soon on the official website.

CAT 2018: The Common Admission Test is all set to be conducted by the IIM Calcutta this year and the application process for the same has already closed on the official website. Now, as per the latest reports, the image correction window has also been closed. Candidates who had not made corrections will not be official organiser of the CAT 2018 exam, had opened the window for uploading proper images of candidates who had registered for the entrance examination, which is now closed.

ALSO READ: SSC Recruitment 2018: Official notification for Group C and D vacancies to release soon @ ssc.nic.in, check details

The CAT 2018 is being held for admission to various business schools including IIMs across the country. Meanwhile, it has been notified on the official website that the CAT Admit Card will be released on October 24, 2018, i.e. on Wednesday at 01:00 PM and candidates who have registered for this examination can download the same by logging into the official website. CAT 2018 examination has been scheduled for November 25, 2018.

ALSO READ: SSC Recruitment 2018: Application process for Selection Posts Phase-VI to close soon @ ssc.nic.in, check details

How to download CAT 2018 Admit Card?

Log in to the official website of CAT 2018 Search for the link that indicates downloading of the Admit Card Click on the link on the homepage Candidates will be directed to a different window Enter the registration number and submit Your CAT 2018 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the same and take a print out of the same for future reference

To go to the official website and download the admit card directly, click on this link: https://iimcat.ac.in/per/g01/pub/756/ASM/WebPortal/1/index.html?

ALSO READ: RRB Group D Exam 2018: Railway Recruitment Board to notify exam date, city soon @ indianrailways.gov.in, check details here

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More