CAT 2018: The online registration process for Common Admission Test or CAT has started on the official CAT 2018 website. Interested candidates, who have completed their graduation from any discipline can register themselves on the official website till September 19, 2018. According to the notification on the website, the CAR 2018 examination is going to be conducted by Indian Institute of Management Calcutta or IIM-C on November 25, 2018.

Moreover, reports say that the admit cards will also be made available on the official website of CAT 2018 from October 24 and candidates appearing for the examination can download the same before it gets removed from the website. Candidates should note that there is no other way to register and they need to register only through the online mode on the official website of CAT 2018.

CAT or Common Admission Test is the preliminary gateway for stepping into premier institutions for pursuing MBA programmes in India. It leads MBA aspirants to the various IIMS and other B schools in the country. CAT is considered to be one of the toughest MBA entrance exams, which tests the analytical and logical reasoning abilities of a candidate.

How to Register for CAT 2018?

Visit the official website of CAT 2018: iimcat.ac.in Seach for the link that says ‘Click on ‘New Candidate Registration’ on the homepage Now fill in the requisite details and click on ‘Submit’ button A registration number will be received after form submission

How to Appy for CAT 2018?

Go to the ‘Registered Candidate Login’ option and click on it Now with the registered User Id and password login to your registered account Then click on the Apply for CAT 2018 option Fill out the form and submit Make online application fee payment Save the form and download it for future reference

