CAT 2018 registration date: Registration for the CAT 2018 is scheduled to begin from August 8, 2018, an official notification on the website read. The candidates seeking an admission to Post Graduate and Fellow Programmes in the renowned Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) of the country can visit the official website of IIM Common Admission Test – iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2018 registration date: Ahead of the CAT 2018 entrance exam which is scheduled to be conducted on November 25, 2018, the authorities on Monday announced that the registration process for the same will begin this week on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. The candidates looking forward to getting admission to Post Graduate and Fellow Programmes in the renowned Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) of the country can go through the official website to check the notification. The moment you will visit the official website of IIM Common Admission Test – iimcat.ac.in, a floating notification reading ‘CAT 2018 Registration begins from Aug 8, 2018, Wednesday.

The CAT Score is also required for the candidates seeking an admission to non-IIM business schools. The management aspirants need to showcase their marks in CAT 2018 to be eligible to grant an admission to other business schools. The exam will be conducted in two sessions in 147 cities across the country.

ALSO READ: UPSC Recruitment 2018: Applications open for Administrative Officer and other posts @ upsconline.nic.in, check eligibility criteria

The registration process that will begin from August 8, 2018, is slated to end on September 19, 2018, Wednesday at around 5pm. The candidates are expected to download their admit cards from October 24 to November 25. It has been also reported that the CAT 2018 Results will be made public in the second week of January 2019 and Score Validity will be declared on December 31, 2019.

After the examination, those who will clear the examination will be allocated seats at IIM Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bangalore, Bodh Gaya, Calcutta, Indore, Jammu, Kashipur, Kozhikode, Lucknow, Nagpur, Raipur, Ranchi, Rohtak, Sambalpur, Shillong, Sirmaur, Tiruchirappalli, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam.

ALSO READ: SSC CPO 2018: Exam date and Admit card likely to be published soon @ ssc.nic.in

The registration fees for the General category is Rs 19,000 while that for SC/ST/PwD, it is Rs 950. Those who are looking forward to taking the CAT 2018 entrance exam must hold a Bachelor’s Degree with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognised University.

In case of the Scheduled Caste (SC)/Scheduled Tribe (ST)/ Persons with Disability (PWD) category candidates, the pass percentage has brought down to 45%.

Also Read: HPCL Mumbai Recruitment 2018: Applications open for various posts in Hindustan Petroleum @ hindustanpetroleum.com, last date August 31

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More