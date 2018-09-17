CAT 2018: The registration process for Common Admission Test 2018 is going to be closed soon. Candidates who have not yet registered themselves for the entrance exam should do it before on September 19. The CAT 2018 admit card is reportedly going to release on October 24.

CAT 2018: The Common Admission Test 2018 is all set to be conducted by Indian Institute of Calcutta this year and the registration process for the same had begun on August 4, 2018. However, candidates who have not yet submitted their application form can still submit the same latest by September 19, 2018. Candidates are advised to check the official notification for the eligibility criteria and other details regarding the examination before applying.

Moreover, the candidates are advised to go through the details in the notification and fill the application form properly. Candidates should also note that IIMs consider marks of all subjects while finalising the result, so candidates are required to enter the marks of all the subjects as printed in the scorecard issued by the education board.

How to apply for CAT 2018 online?

Visit the official website of IIM Calcutta – www.iimcal.ac.in Click on the CAT 2018 tab Now, candidates will be directed to a different page Here, click on the link that reads, “Download the CAT 2018 Application Form” A PDF will open on the screen Download the same and fill up the manual application form

CAT 2018 Important Dates:

Notification release date – July 28, 2018

CAT 2018 Registration start date – August 4, 2018

CAT 2018 Exam date – November 25, 2018

CAT 2018 result announcement date – January 2019 second week

How to download CAT 2018 Admit Card?

Visit the website of CAT 2018

Click on the ‘Download CAT 2018 Admit Card’ link

Enter your registration number and submit

Your CAT 2018 Admit Card/Hall Ticket will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Click on this link to go to the official website of IIM Calcutta – https://www.iimcal.ac.in/

