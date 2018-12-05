CAT 2018: The CAT 2018 response sheet has been published by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) through its official website. Candidates can check the response sheet by logging into iimcat.ac.in and following the instructions given below.

Meanwhile, the registration process for the CAT 2018 examination was opened through the official website on August 8, 2018, while the same was closed on September 26, 2018. The admit cards for the examination was available for download from October 24 this year. The Common Admission Test or CAT is conducted every year for candidates aspiring for admissions into the top MBA institutions such as IIM’s or other top B’Schools in the country. Candidates must note that there is no update regarding the submission of objections against the unsatisfactory response sheet.

How to check the response sheet?

Candidates need to log in to the official website of CAT – iimcat.ac.in

Click on the login option on the homepage

Now, login with the necessary details such as User ID and Password

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Now, click on the Answer Sheet option

The response sheet of CAT 2018 examination will be displayed on the screen of your computer

To go directly to the official website and download the response sheet, click on this link: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/756/57235/login.html

