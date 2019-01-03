Common Admission Test (CAT) has released its final result already, on January 05, 2019. Right after the official announcement of the result, it was made available on the official website of IIMCAT too. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination probably have already checked their results.

IIMs organises the test on a rotational basis and in 2018, the examination was conducted by IIM Calcutta. Well, now that the results are out, the institutes that had participated will release their respective cut-offs. The candidates will be eligible to go for a Group Discussion and Personal Interview only if they score equal or more than the cut-off of the institute.

To save you from the chaos of finding colleges, here we have listed the top management institutes to apply for the students who have scored 90 or less than 90 per cent.

For students with 70 percentile:

1. Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong

For students with 80-85 percentile:

1. Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM), Pune

2. T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipur:

3. Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR)

4. Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Tiruchirapalli

5. Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Greater Noida

6. S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai

For students with 90 percentile:

1. International Management Institute (IMI)

2. Indian Institute of Management

