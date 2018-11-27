CAT 2018: The results of the recently held Common Admission Test for admissions into the top MBA institutions in the country is likely to release by the first week of December. Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates regarding the same. Steps to check the Answer Keys are also given below.

CAT 2018: The IIM Calcutta had on November 25th conducted the Common Admission Test for candidates aspiring to get admissions in the topmost management institutions in the country for which the results will be declared shortly. According to the latest updates, the result of CAT 2018 is expected to be announced by the examination conducting authority in during the first week of December 2018. It has been reported that over two lakh candidates had appeared for the CAT this year. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the results are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

As per reports in a leading daily, the exam convener of CAT 2018 Sumanta Basu has revealed that the CAT 2018 answer keys will be released next week. Candidates can check the answer keys and tally their answers. They can also raise objections for any incorrect or doubtful answer key if necessary through the official website. However, the authority is yet to release a notification regarding the same on its official website. Moreover, as per expert analysis, the CAT this year was more or less on the expected lines from the perspective of students with a bit of fluctuation in the difficulty in various sections of the paper. Meanwhile, the cut-off marks for this year is expected to be lower than that of last years.

How to download the CAT 2018 result?

Visit the official website of IIM Calcutta – iimcat.ac.in

Search for the Result link on the homepage

Click on the same

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, enter your registration number and click on submit

The result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out of it for reference

How to download CAT 2018 Answer Keys?

Log in to the official website as mentioned-above

Çlick on the link that reads, “CAT 2018 Answer Keys”

A new PDF will be displayed

Download the PDF and check the answers

To log into the official website of IIMCAT 2018, click on this link: https://iimcat.ac.in/per/g01/pub/756/ASM/WebPortal/1/index.html?756@@1@@1

