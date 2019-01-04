CAT 2018 result: Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) has made it official that the results of the recently held Common Admission Test (CAT) for the MBA aspirants is all set to be declared by the authority on the official website of CAT 2018 soon. The official website of CAT says the result of Common Admission Test will be declared on January 5, 2019 i.e. tomorrow. All those who have appeared for the examination and are eagerly waiting for the examination can check the official website for the latest notification regarding the release of the result.
The CAT exam was conducted by IIM Calcutta on November 25, 2018, in two different shifts last year. Candidates who qualify in the examination will be called for Group Discussion and Personal Interview based on the cut off mark set by the authority.
Check the steps to download the CAT 2018 result here:
- Visit the official website of CAT 2018
- Click on the CAT 2018 result download link
- Candidates will be taken to a different page
- Here, enter the necessary details and submit
- The result will be displayed on the screen
- Download the same and take a print out for reference
Here are the top MBA institutes that seek CAT score for admission:
- Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad
- Indian Institute of Management Rohtak
- International Management Institute (IMI), Delhi
- Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong
- Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Tiruchirapalli
- T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipur
- Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM), Pune
- Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Greater Noida
- S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai
- Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad
- Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR), Chennai
