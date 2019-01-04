CAT 2018 result: The result of Common Admission Test (CAT) is all set to be announced by IIM Calcutta on the official website of CAT 2018. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can log into - iimcat.ac.in and download the same by following the steps given below.

CAT 2018 result: Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIMC) has made it official that the results of the recently held Common Admission Test (CAT) for the MBA aspirants is all set to be declared by the authority on the official website of CAT 2018 soon. The official website of CAT says the result of Common Admission Test will be declared on January 5, 2019 i.e. tomorrow. All those who have appeared for the examination and are eagerly waiting for the examination can check the official website for the latest notification regarding the release of the result.

The CAT exam was conducted by IIM Calcutta on November 25, 2018, in two different shifts last year. Candidates who qualify in the examination will be called for Group Discussion and Personal Interview based on the cut off mark set by the authority.

Check the steps to download the CAT 2018 result here:

Visit the official website of CAT 2018

Click on the CAT 2018 result download link

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, enter the necessary details and submit

The result will be displayed on the screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference

Here are the top MBA institutes that seek CAT score for admission:

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad

Indian Institute of Management Rohtak

International Management Institute (IMI), Delhi

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Shillong

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Tiruchirapalli

T A Pai Management Institute (TAPMI), Manipur

Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM), Pune

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Greater Noida

S. P. Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai

Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad

Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR), Chennai

